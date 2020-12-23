‘Die Hard’ Director Confirms It’s a Christmas Movie!
Yippee-Ki-Yay!
A debate that’s gone on for years, is Die Hard A Christmas Movie?
Die Hard Director John McTiernan weighed in on the debate and we now finally have an authoritative answer to the long-debated question. Yes, Die Hard is a Christmas movie.
McTiernan took part in a “Behind the Scene” interview with the American Film Institute and explained how the movie evolved into a Christmas classic.
Check it out! (Warning, swearing in this video)