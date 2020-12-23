Listen Live

‘Die Hard’ Director Confirms It’s a Christmas Movie!

A debate that’s gone on for years, is Die Hard A Christmas Movie?

 

Die Hard Director John McTiernan weighed in on the debate and we now finally have an authoritative answer to the long-debated question. Yes, Die Hard is a Christmas movie.

 

McTiernan took part in a “Behind the Scene” interview with the American Film Institute and explained how the movie evolved into a Christmas classic.

 

Check it out!  (Warning, swearing in this video)

