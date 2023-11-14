Different Email Addresses You Should Set Up…

If you still use the same email address for everything, it’s time to diversify…

You likely already have separate emails for your job, school, and personal life, and many of us also have a designated “spam” email to enter into pop-up boxes in a hurry—but you might even benefit from a couple more.

Here are the email addresses you need.

You need an email to log into apps…

You need an email for newsletters…

You need an email for your side hustles…

You need an email for work…

You need an email for your kid’s school and social calendar…

You need an email for your side piece… (I mean your friends)