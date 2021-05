MAY 13, 2021 AT 7PM

Dora Award winners Daren A. Herbert and star of Mirvish Productions’ Kinky Boots, Vanessa Sears star in this award-winning drama that follows the Canadian response to the Rodney King Trial results in 1992.

Audience Advisory

Coarse language and adult content

