Disliking Broccoli Might Mean You Have a Resistance to Covid-19

A new study suggests how people react to bitter flavours correlates with the severity of their COVID-19 infection.

A study found that “supertasters” — individuals who are overly sensitive to some bitter

compounds — were less likely to test positive for the virus. If this association holds true, it implies, for example, that people who don’t find broccoli too bitter are in a higher risk group for severe COVID-19.

Supertasters are more sensitive to bitter flavors because they have up to four times as many taste buds on their tongue.