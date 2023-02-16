Disney released a teaser for “The Little Mermaid” with Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

Disney has released a teaser for the upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid”

We get our first look of Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. Halle Bailey plays Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King is Prince Eric.

The movie will also star Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, and Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Little Mermaid will arrive in Theatres May 26th.