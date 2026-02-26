You Can Now DJ Your Own Afterlife Thanks to Spotify and Liquid Death 💀🎶

Apparently, eternal rest needed a soundtrack.

Spotify and Liquid Death have teamed up to create something called the “Eternal Playlist Urn,” which is exactly what it sounds like. A $495 urn with a built-in Bluetooth speaker so your ashes can vibe indefinitely.

Yes. This is real.

The urn is branded with both logos and features a speaker tucked into the underside of the lid. The pitch? “Redefining the afterlife experience.” Because heaven forbid eternity be quiet.

Spotify has even rolled out a playlist generator to help curate your forever jams. You answer four broad questions, including which ghost sound best represents your personality and what song you’d choose as your pre-haunting anthem. It’s less “deep soul reflection” and more “BuzzFeed quiz for the beyond.”

Once you’ve selected your eternal bops, the urn can sync directly to your playlist. As long as someone remembers to charge it. Yes, your everlasting legacy runs on USB-C.

The design is described as minimal and respectful, suitable for your home, a columbarium or wherever you’d like to softly blast your post-life theme song. Nothing says peaceful remembrance like Bluetooth pairing mode.

For context, this isn’t exactly out of character for Liquid Death.

The company has previously sold outrageous limited-edition stunts involving Travis Barker, Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Hawk. So a musical urn feels like the logical next step in brand chaos.

Will many people actually want their ashes bumping a curated playlist forever? Unclear. Will it spark dinner table conversations? Absolutely.

Rest in peace. Stream in perpetuity. Just don’t forget the charger. 🔌