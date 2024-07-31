Why You Shouldn’t Wash Your Fruits and Veggies in the Dishwasher

Is this really a warning that needs to be said?

Apparently ... yes.

Washing your fruits and vegetables in the dishwasher has become a viral hack, but is it a good idea?

The Viral Trend

Back in June, social media user Lara (@larad_official) posted a trio of videos on Instagram and TikTok, showcasing her mother washing fruits and vegetables in the dishwasher.

The videos quickly went viral, with many people intrigued by the idea of cleaning large amounts of produce all at once right after a shopping trip.

The Expert Take

However, experts are raising red flags about this trend.

Dishwashers are designed to clean hard surfaces like glass and dishes, not delicate produce. Soft fruits and vegetables, like tomatoes, might end up pulverized.

But the more significant concern is the residual soap and rinse aid left in the dishwasher. Consuming these chemicals is not something anyone wants, and it could be harmful.

The Right Way to Wash Produce

The best approach is to rinse your fruits and veggies in the sink ... like a normal person!

It’s also advisable to wash them just before you’re ready to use them.

Washing produce ahead of time and storing it wet in the fridge can lead to quicker spoilage due to the extra moisture.

In summary, while the idea of using a dishwasher to clean your produce might sound efficient, it’s not worth the potential risks. Stick to the sink method for the best and safest results!