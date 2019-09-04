Listen Live

DO YOU BITE OR SUCK ON THESE FOODS?

Do you prefer to suck on certain foods instead of biting them? 

By Kool Eats

A recent online survey asked about a bunch of different foods, and over a million people voted.  Here’s what they said . . .

 

1.  Ice cubes.  It’s almost a tie, but sucking wins.  51% suck, and 49% bite.

 

2.  Orange slices.  73% bite them, and 27% suck.

 

3.  Breath mints.  75% suck on them, and 25% bite.

4.  Cheese balls.  16% suck on them.  So roughly 1 in 6 people enjoy a nice soggy mouthful of cheese-flavored corn meal.   (Did you know cheese puffs were invented by accident?  They were originally a byproduct of animal feed.)

 

5.  Hard candy.  14% of people risk their teeth and bite.

 

6.  Popsicles.  76% suck on them, and 24% bite.

 

7.  Chocolate.  77% bite.  23% suck and savor the taste.

8.  Gummy Bears.  Almost everyone agreed you have to bite.  Only 10% suck on them.

