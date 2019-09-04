DO YOU BITE OR SUCK ON THESE FOODS?

A recent online survey asked about a bunch of different foods, and over a million people voted. Here’s what they said . . .

1. Ice cubes. It’s almost a tie, but sucking wins. 51% suck, and 49% bite.

2. Orange slices. 73% bite them, and 27% suck.

3. Breath mints. 75% suck on them, and 25% bite.

4. Cheese balls. 16% suck on them. So roughly 1 in 6 people enjoy a nice soggy mouthful of cheese-flavored corn meal. (Did you know cheese puffs were invented by accident? They were originally a byproduct of animal feed.)

5. Hard candy. 14% of people risk their teeth and bite.

6. Popsicles. 76% suck on them, and 24% bite.

7. Chocolate. 77% bite. 23% suck and savor the taste.

8. Gummy Bears. Almost everyone agreed you have to bite. Only 10% suck on them.