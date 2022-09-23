Do You Have Super-Helper Syndrome?
Who knew this was a thing?
We’ve been taught at a young age that it’s nice to lend a helping hand, offer support and aid those who may be struggling.
But when the urge to help comes at the detriment of your well-being, that’s an issue.
This compulsion can cause serious damage over time, and it can be hard to recognize the super-helper tendency until it’s too late – resentment has built and burnout has struck.
So, to help us identify the syndrome, here are some common signs.
Signs You Might Have Super-Helper Syndrome!
- You help in all aspects of your life – your job, family, friends, volunteering, colleagues, clients, neighbours… an endless list.
- You struggle to say no to requests for help.
- Your relationships are lopsided – you help people but they seldom help you. You feel like you are the one making all the effort: remembering birthdays, keeping in touch, and sending well-wishes for that job interview.
- You ask lots of questions of others but notice that they don’t show as much interest in you and your problems.
- You deny your own needs. You feel guilty looking after yourself. You put everyone else’s needs above your own.
- You get easily involved in other people’s drama. You’re constantly offering advice or trying to fix people.
- You are the one that everyone turns to – the first port of call when they are in distress
- People open up to you even when you’ve just met them. Strangers unload their whole life stories – the delivery man, the waiter, the woman at the bus stop.
- You feel guilty if you are unable to help.