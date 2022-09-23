Do You Have Super-Helper Syndrome?

We’ve been taught at a young age that it’s nice to lend a helping hand, offer support and aid those who may be struggling.

But when the urge to help comes at the detriment of your well-being, that’s an issue.

This compulsion can cause serious damage over time, and it can be hard to recognize the super-helper tendency until it’s too late – resentment has built and burnout has struck.

So, to help us identify the syndrome, here are some common signs.

Signs You Might Have Super-Helper Syndrome!