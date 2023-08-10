Do You Really Need 10,000 Steps A Day? No!

As little as 4,000 steps a day are needed to significantly reduce deaths from any cause…

If you’re not meeting your goal of 10,000 steps per day, don’t sweat it.

According to new research, the number of steps a person needs to walk every day to see health benefits is lower than previously thought.

The research found that at least 3,967 steps a day reduced the risk of dying from any cause, while 2,337 steps a day reduced the risk of dying from cardiovascular diseases.

However, the analysis found that — despite needing just under 4,000 steps to reap advantages — the more you walk, the greater the health benefits.

With every 500 to 1,000 extra steps taken, the risk of death decreases significantly. A 1,000-step increase was linked with a 15% decrease in the risk of dying from any cause, and a 500-step increase was linked with a 7% reduction in fatal cardiovascular disease.

According to the World Health Organization, insufficient physical activity is the fourth leading risk factor for death. About 3.2 million deaths every year are due to not enough physical activity.