Do You Want Moira Rose as Your GPS Voice?
A TikTok video imagining Moira Rose as a GPS voice has raked in over one million views since actor Michael Judson Berry posted it last weekend.
Mimicking Moira’s unusual affect and one-of-a-kind phrases with uncanny accuracy, Berry took followers on a journey through Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
@mjudsonberry
“Hello you, and welcome to Google Maps,” Berry as Moira started.
“Out of the parking lot you will turn left. Across the road, there is a lovely shrubbery, but pay it no mind as you must focus on the road. We don’t want any accidental fender benders,” Berry as Moira continued.
This needs to happen for real!