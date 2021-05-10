Do You Want Moira Rose as Your GPS Voice?

A TikTok video imagining Moira Rose as a GPS voice has raked in over one million views since actor Michael Judson Berry posted it last weekend.

Mimicking Moira’s unusual affect and one-of-a-kind phrases with uncanny accuracy, Berry took followers on a journey through Lancaster, Pennsylvania.



“Hello you, and welcome to Google Maps,” Berry as Moira started.

“Out of the parking lot you will turn left. Across the road, there is a lovely shrubbery, but pay it no mind as you must focus on the road. We don’t want any accidental fender benders,” Berry as Moira continued.