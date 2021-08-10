Do You Want To Be On Netflix?

Netflix have put out their largest casting call ever! And we are eligible!

“Suck at baking? Awesome. Looking for true love? Great! Does your home need a facelift? We got you. You can now submit your video to potentially be on one or many Netflix Reality series,” – Netflix

To register, you need to be at least 18 years old and live in Canada, the US, or the UK.

The shows they are casting for are:

Nailed It!

Queer Eye

The Circle

Love Is Blind

Dream Home Makeover

Floor is Lava

Roaring Twenties (New series)

Get Organized with The Home Edit

Too Hot to Handle

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo

The American Barbecue Showdown

Indian Matchmaking

I’ve already applied for ‘The Circle’ so look out for me! You can apply here.