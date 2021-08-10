Do You Want To Be On Netflix?
Their largest casting call ever!
Netflix have put out their largest casting call ever! And we are eligible!
“Suck at baking? Awesome. Looking for true love? Great! Does your home need a facelift? We got you. You can now submit your video to potentially be on one or many Netflix Reality series,” – Netflix
To register, you need to be at least 18 years old and live in Canada, the US, or the UK.
The shows they are casting for are:
- Nailed It!
- Queer Eye
- The Circle
- Love Is Blind
- Dream Home Makeover
- Floor is Lava
- Roaring Twenties (New series)
- Get Organized with The Home Edit
- Too Hot to Handle
- Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo
- The American Barbecue Showdown
- Indian Matchmaking
I’ve already applied for ‘The Circle’ so look out for me! You can apply here.