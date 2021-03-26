DOCTOR SAYS POLLUTION CAUSING SMALLER PENISES 

Guys, you no longer have to use the line “I was in the pool” You can now blame pollution for shrinkage.

There’s a doctor who is an expert on shrinkage. She’s looked at all the data. Dr. Shanna Swan says the stuff that is used to make plastics flexible is having an impact on male hormones.

She says babies are being born with smaller units. The plastics can be transmitted from containers to food.

As pregnant moms take them in, the chemicals are impacting development. The doctor says in the next 25 years, it’s gonna lead to male fertility issues.