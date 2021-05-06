Does Your Sweet Tooth Make You Sweet?

A new study finds that people are more likely to be social butterflies if they enjoy sweet treats over savory snacks!

If you have a sweet tooth, chances are you like to live on the wild side of life! This group will also be more inclined to hit the beach, go to a museum, or hike the wilderness.

Sweet snackers like to hang out with friends and hit the town, whereas savory snackers prefer one on one dates and binge-watching TV. This group would rather go shopping at a mall or explore a new city!

SWEET VS SAVORY

Savory

– Favorite place – Shopping mall 31%

– Favorite music genre – Blues 31%

– Favorite book genre – Historical fiction 29%

– Favorite film genre – Science-fiction 37%

– Favorite tv genre – Science-fiction 33%

Sweet

– Favorite place – Beach 28%

– Favorite music genre – Rap/hip-hop 18%

– Favorite book genre – Comedy 22%

– Favorite film genre – Comedy 25%

– Favorite tv genre – Comedy 27%