Doing Chores Stimulates Brain Activity

Doing chores is great for your BRAIN, according to a new study

By Life Hacks

A new study out of a neuroscience research centre in Toronto as reported by MedicalXpress.com says that doing chores is great for your brain…

 

The researchers found that people who do a lot of housework have bigger and stronger brains . . . which is a key to staying sharp as you get older and even avoiding things like dementia.

There are a few theories why.  One, when you’re doing chores, you’re up and moving around, so you’re getting some low-intensity aerobic exercise, which is good for your heart . . . and that helps blood flow up to your brain.

And two, when you’re doing housework, your brain is planning and organizing, which is keeping it sharper than just sitting around.

