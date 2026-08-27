DOLLY PARTON HAS ONE MORE SONG COMING... IN 2045 💗🎵

Just when we thought we'd heard the last new song from Dolly Parton, she left us one final surprise.

And in true Dolly fashion, it's pretty extraordinary.

Years before her death, Dolly wrote and recorded a song called “My Place in History” and locked it inside a time capsule at her DreamMore Resort at Dollywood in Tennessee.

The song was recorded in 2015, when the resort opened. The instructions?

Don't open it until 2045.

RELATED: Dolly Parton: Queen of Country Music, Passes away at 80

The time capsule reportedly doesn't just contain the recording. Dolly also included the equipment needed to actually play it, because she realized technology might look completely different three decades later.

Which is smart. Because imagine waiting 30 years for a brand-new Dolly Parton song, opening the capsule and discovering...

“Does anybody have a USB-A adapter?”

The capsule is scheduled to be opened in 2045 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the DreamMore Resort.

Dolly had previously admitted that putting the song away for so long was difficult because she wanted to hear it again herself. And following her death at 80 years old, the idea of this hidden song takes on an entirely different meaning.

For decades, Dolly gave us songs like “Jolene,” “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Songs that have already outlived trends, formats and generations.

And now, somewhere in Tennessee, there's one more Dolly Parton song sitting quietly in a time capsule...Waiting for an audience that hasn't heard it yet.

So mark your calendars for 2045. Some of us will have grey hair. Some of us will have new hips.

We'll probably need our grandchildren to explain whatever replaced Spotify.

But when that capsule opens... We'll all get one more new song from Dolly. 💗