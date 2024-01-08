DON’T HAVE A NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION? HOW ABOUT IMPROVING YOUR GRAMMAR?

It’s a New Year, the holiday insanity is over, and 2024 is a blank slate. And yet, people online are already back to complaining about their pet peeves, mostly regarding Grammar.

So, if you’re a little loose with your grammar, you can work on these things and shut those people up. Here are the main ones people are bringing up:

1. When people say “irregardless” instead of just “regardless.”

2. Mixing up “prostate,” which is a gland, and “prostrate,” which is a position.

3. People using “whenever” where they should be using “when.” Like saying, “Whenever I was doing laundry on Tuesday.”

4. When people say “on accident” instead of “by accident.”

5. People using “utilize” where they should be using “use.” (That ended up being a bit of a tongue-twister.)

6. When someone writes “people that” instead of “people who.”

7. Saying “nucular” instead of “nuclear.” Or “furmiliar” instead of “familiar.”

8. And, as always, mixing up “their,” “there,” and “they’re.”

One person did note, “People who correct grammar errors are just as bad as people who make them. Correcting other people’s grammar is too much like Ross from ‘Friends’.”