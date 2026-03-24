DoorDash Drivers Getting a Little Gas Money… But Don’t Quit Your Day Job ⛽💸
If you’ve filled up your tank lately and immediately considered selling a kidney… you’re not alone.
Now, DoorDash Canada is tossing delivery drivers a small financial life raft — emphasis on small.
🚗 What Drivers Are Getting
DoorDash announced it’ll give couriers using their own vehicles up to $36 extra per week to help deal with rising gas prices.
Here’s how it works:
- You’ll get $1.50 for every 50 km driven
- The program runs from March 23 to April 26
So yes… technically helpful. But also… You might still cry a little at the pump.
⛽ Why This Is Happening
Gas prices have been climbing again (because apparently we can’t have nice things), partly due to global supply issues tied to conflict in the Middle East — especially disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.
And if your job literally depends on driving around all day delivering pad thai and late-night McFlurries… you’re feeling it the most.
RELATED: Barrie Gas Prices Are Up Again — Time for Some Painfully Accurate Pump Jokes
🧮 The “Math.”
DoorDash says this bonus works out to about 36 cents per litre in savings, based on average fuel efficiency.
Which is… something.
Not “I’m booking a vacation” something.
More like “I can breathe slightly less dramatically while pumping gas,” something.
It’s not a massive payday, but it’s a bit of relief for drivers who are watching their profits disappear into their gas tanks.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.