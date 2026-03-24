DoorDash Drivers Getting a Little Gas Money… But Don’t Quit Your Day Job ⛽💸

If you’ve filled up your tank lately and immediately considered selling a kidney… you’re not alone.

Now, DoorDash Canada is tossing delivery drivers a small financial life raft — emphasis on small.

🚗 What Drivers Are Getting

DoorDash announced it’ll give couriers using their own vehicles up to $36 extra per week to help deal with rising gas prices.

Here’s how it works:

You’ll get $1.50 for every 50 km driven

The program runs from March 23 to April 26

So yes… technically helpful. But also… You might still cry a little at the pump.

⛽ Why This Is Happening

Gas prices have been climbing again (because apparently we can’t have nice things), partly due to global supply issues tied to conflict in the Middle East — especially disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

And if your job literally depends on driving around all day delivering pad thai and late-night McFlurries… you’re feeling it the most.

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🧮 The “Math.”

DoorDash says this bonus works out to about 36 cents per litre in savings, based on average fuel efficiency.

Which is… something.

Not “I’m booking a vacation” something.

More like “I can breathe slightly less dramatically while pumping gas,” something.

It’s not a massive payday, but it’s a bit of relief for drivers who are watching their profits disappear into their gas tanks.