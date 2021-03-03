Dr. Oz Saved A Guy’s Life In An Airport

Dr. Oz to the rescue! The TV doctor, who’s a real-life heart surgeon, saved a guy’s life at the Newark airport in New Jersey.

While the doctor and his family were collecting their bags at baggage claim, a man collapsed. He was suffering from a heart attack and didn’t have a pulse.

Thankfully, Dr. Oz sprang into action and began doing CPR. The man is now in intensive care. Dr. Oz hopes this incident will inspire more folks to learn CPR.