Listen Live

Dr. Oz Saved A Guy’s Life In An Airport

Good thing he was there!

By Dirt/Divas

Dr. Oz to the rescue! The TV doctor, who’s a real-life heart surgeon, saved a guy’s life at the Newark airport in New Jersey. 

 

While the doctor and his family were collecting their bags at baggage claim, a man collapsed. He was suffering from a heart attack and didn’t have a pulse. 

 

Thankfully, Dr. Oz sprang into action and began doing CPR.      The man is now in intensive care. Dr. Oz hopes this incident will inspire more folks to learn CPR.

Related posts

The First Trailer for ‘Operation Varsity Blues” Is Out, And OMG!

Gal Gadot Is Pregnant With Baby Number Three!

Gaga’s Dog Walker Ryan Fischer Speaks Up From Hospital Bed!