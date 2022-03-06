Drake Seeking A Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

According to reports, Mesha Collins has been accused of harassing Drake for the past few years. Collins is accused of showing up at Drake’s home on many occasions and even threatening him.

Drake is seeking a restraining order that would stop Collins from going near his four-year-old son, mother, father and himself.

This super-fan filed a lawsuit against Drake after being arrested for trespassing on his property. The alleged stalker was seeking millions of dollars.

Meanwhile, Drake previously admitted that he’s struggled to cope with the pressures of fame.

The rap star confessed to suffering “overwhelming stress” at one point in time.