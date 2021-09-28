There’s A University Course On ‘Drake” And ‘The Weeknd’ In Toronto!

A university in Toronto is offering a chance to study ‘Drake’ and ‘The Weeknd’.

The new course (called: ‘Deconstructing Drake & The Weeknd’) is part of Ryerson University’s Professional Music Bachelor of Arts program.

The class analyzes the historical conditions that helped make the two mega-stars. Both of them are also from Toronto, which probably had something to do with it.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, has numerous career milestones including eight numbers 1’s on the Billboard 100 chart, six UK number 1’s, and four Grammy Awards.

The course will also analyze The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, an Ethiopian Grammy-winning artist.

Along with his influential musical talents, The Weeknd is also an outspoken activist. In April, he pledged $1 million to Ethiopian relief efforts through the UN World Food Programme.

The class will also examine the entrepreneurial side of both musical artists.