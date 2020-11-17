DRESS FOR SUCCESS ORILLIA AND BARRIE ONLINE WORKSHOP – “Building Confidence for an Interview: Be your best self”

Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie is excited to offer a unique opportunity to attend a workshop with the talent acquisition experts at TJX (Winners, Homesense, and Marshalls).

Join them on Tuesday, November 17th at 1:00PM EST to learn about how to build confidence during your job search and be your best self during interviews. This session will take attendees through topics on personal branding, communication, and listening cues, as well as what you can do during the interview to increase your chances of getting the job.

This is a one-of-a kind workshop with inside information from experts in the field. As an added bonus, participants will get to learn alongside women from Dress for Success affiliates right across the country.

Interviews and job searches can be intimidating and overwhelming. Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie is confident that the knowledge participants will gain from the workshop will be an asset to them as they pursue employment.

The mission of Dress for Success is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie is grateful to TJX for their partnership and leadership with regards to women’s employment and economic wellbeing.

This workshop will be held online via ZOOM. Pre-registration is recommended.

REGISTER: https://bit.ly/37OQ6Mh

RSVP to the Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/4OYjQ0D7K

Questions? Contact samantha@dfsorilliabarrie.org or (705) 252 9200

Visit orilliaandbarrie.dressforsuccess.org for news, events and information on Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie’s programs

Check out Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter