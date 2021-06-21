Listen Live

Drinking Lettuce Water Can Help You Sleep…

Not backed up by science!

By Life Hacks

Here’s a new health tip from TikTok with zero science to back it up: People online claim that drinking LETTUCE WATER can help you sleep.

 

You basically just make tea.  But instead of a teabag, you shove some iceberg lettuce in a cup . . . pour hot water on it . . . and let it steep for 10 minutes.  And you can add a peppermint tea bag for taste if you want to.

 

 

A TikTok video about it has millions of views.  And the woman who posted it claims it worked REALLY well.  But a sleep expert at Columbia University says it sounds like nonsense.

 

 

@shapla_11if you can’t sleep, try this #lettucewater #insomnia #lifehacks #fyp

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod

