Here’s a new health tip from TikTok with zero science to back it up: People online claim that drinking LETTUCE WATER can help you sleep.

You basically just make tea. But instead of a teabag, you shove some iceberg lettuce in a cup . . . pour hot water on it . . . and let it steep for 10 minutes. And you can add a peppermint tea bag for taste if you want to.

A TikTok video about it has millions of views. And the woman who posted it claims it worked REALLY well. But a sleep expert at Columbia University says it sounds like nonsense.