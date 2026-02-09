Confession Time: 1 in 5 Drivers Say There’s Literally Food On Their Car Floor Right Now

You know how everyone expects their Uber to be spotless? Meanwhile, your own car looks like a rolling storage locker with cupholders.

A new poll suggests a lot of us are living that reality. About 34% of car owners admit they’d be embarrassed if someone they know peeked inside their vehicle at this exact moment.

Which tracks, because for many people, the inside of a car is less “proud possession” and more “mobile junk drawer.”

The survey found 33% have random clothing in their car, 23% are hauling around trash and food wrappers, and 36% say bottles and cans are just… living there now. And 21% admitted there’s actual food sitting on the floor. Not crumbs. Food. Fully present.

You don’t need a follow-up study to guess many of those drivers have kids, hockey gear, or a Tim Hortons bag that’s been rolling around since Tuesday.

Your car might actually reflect your personality

Half of drivers said the current state of their vehicle is a fair reflection of who they are, for better or worse. Comforting, or deeply alarming, depending on what’s happening in your backseat.

About 46% say their car is clean or at least somewhat organized, 16% admit it’s a full-blown disaster, and 19% say it’s constantly bouncing between tidy and chaos depending on the week.

Generationally, Gen Z drivers were the most likely to say their vehicle is clean. Boomers? Apparently, embracing the “I’ll get to it later” approach.

The weirdest things people are hauling around

Beyond the usual clutter, some people confessed to keeping truly random items in their vehicles, including:

• A Sammy Sosa bobblehead

• Uncashed lottery tickets

• Old Halloween decorations

• A prosthetic leg

• A dog stroller

• Cassette tapes (hopefully with a player somewhere?)

• False teeth

• Homemade jams and jellies

• Fake money

• A portable camping shower

At this point, cars aren’t just for commuting. They’re emergency closets, snack zones, donation bins, and occasionally a second pantry.

And if there’s food on your floor right now? You’re not alone. You’re just living that authentic, Canadian, “I’ll clean it when it warms up” lifestyle.