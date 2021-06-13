Drunken Strawberries Are The New Favourite Summer Drink Treat!

It’s summer and with a glass of Prosecco in your hand, life can’t get much better!

However; if you add a little something, perhaps it could get better! May we suggest some booze-soaked strawberries?

Drunken strawberries. The perfect accompaniment to summer drinks, drunken strawberries are simply alcohol-soaked berries that are both delicious and refreshing.

They’re also pretty easy to make! The recipe has made its way to TikTok, so naturally, everyone is trying it!

@ambitiouskitchen DRUNKEN STRAWBERRIES 🍓🍾 soak strawberries in champagne, prosecco or cava for 1 hr. or overnight, then coat in organic cane sugar. SO GOOD! ♬ Feeling Good – Michael Bublé



