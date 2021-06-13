Listen Live

Drunken Strawberries Are The New Favourite Summer Drink Treat!

Yes, please!

By Kool Eats

It’s summer and with a glass of Prosecco in your hand, life can’t get much better! 

 

However; if you add a little something, perhaps it could get better!  May we suggest some booze-soaked strawberries?

 

Drunken strawberries. The perfect accompaniment to summer drinks, drunken strawberries are simply alcohol-soaked berries that are both delicious and refreshing.

 

They’re also pretty easy to make!  The recipe has made its way to TikTok, so naturally, everyone is trying it!

 

@ambitiouskitchenDRUNKEN STRAWBERRIES 🍓🍾 soak strawberries in champagne, prosecco or cava for 1 hr. or overnight, then coat in organic cane sugar. SO GOOD!

♬ Feeling Good – Michael Bublé


 

Related posts

Strawberries are Here!

STARBUCKS RUNNING OUT OF INGREDIENTS?

General Mills Launches Limited Edition ‘Loki’ Charms Cereal