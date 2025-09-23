Duke Caboom? More Like Duke Ka-BOOM on the 400

Every Canadian knows Duke Caboom — the coolest motorcycle daredevil to ever leap across the big screen (and yes, voiced by Keanu Reeves, which automatically makes him a national treasure). Pull his maple leaf, and away he goes!

Well, it looks like someone decided to cosplay Duke Caboom on the actual 400 through Barrie on Sunday night — and spoiler alert: it was not cool.

A video making the rounds on Facebook shows a motorcyclist pulling stunts straight out of Toy Story… except this wasn’t Pixar. This was the real highway, with real traffic, and a rider who clearly thought he was auditioning for “Canada’s Got Reckless Talent.”

The daredevil in question was seen bouncing up and down on his bike, sitting sideways like he was waiting for table service, and — wait for it — standing on the seat while the motorcycle kept moving. Yeah. Not exactly the safest use of horsepower.

The Real Takeaway

Look, Duke Caboom may be animated, but the 400 is very real. If you’re looking to live out your stunt dreams, maybe stick to the video game console… or at least wait until you’re in a parking lot, not weaving through Barrie traffic at 100 km/h.

Because let’s be honest — the only thing you’ll be leaping over in real life is straight into a pile of fines, charges, and maybe a court date.