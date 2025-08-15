Billy Joel to Auction Off His Motorcycle Collection Following Health Diagnosis

Billy Joel is parting ways with his beloved motorcycle collection after being diagnosed with a rare brain condition that has also forced him to cancel his upcoming tour.

In May, the music legend called off a series of concerts in the U.K. and a busy North American tour that was set to run from July 2025 to July 2026.

His team confirmed that Joel has been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a rare condition that can cause memory loss, difficulty walking, and other cognitive issues.

“Due to a recent medical diagnosis, Billy will be auctioning off his bike collection later this year,” his publicist told AFP.

Joel’s impressive collection—more than 75 motorcycles—is currently housed at 20th Century Cycles in Oyster Bay, New York. Fans can view the bikes for free on weekends, but the shop will close when its lease expires at the end of September.

The sale will mark the end of an era for the Piano Man, who has long been as passionate about motorcycles as he is about music.