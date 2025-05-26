Billy Joel Cancels Tour After Diagnosis of Rare Brain Condition

Billy Joel is pressing pause on his touring life after being diagnosed with a rare brain disorder called normal pressure hydrocephalus — a condition that’s been affecting his balance, hearing, and vision.

The Piano Man last performed in February at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. But fans waiting for spring and summer shows are out of luck: Joel has officially cancelled upcoming tour dates from late April through July. He originally cited a vague medical issue requiring surgery and therapy, but now we know the full story.

In a heartfelt statement, Joel said, “I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”

RELATED: Billy Joel Will Release New Music For The First Time in 30 Years!

What Is Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus?

The condition involves a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, and it’s commonly misdiagnosed as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s. It’s also scarce, affecting only about 0.2% of people in their 70s.

Thankfully, it is treatable. Patients often undergo surgery to have a shunt implanted, which helps drain the excess fluid and relieve symptoms.

Joel has been taking time off for treatment and recovery, and it sounds like he’s prioritizing his health for now, as he should.

Here’s hoping the legend feels better soon and is back tickling the ivories when he’s ready.