Billy Joel Will Release New Music For The First Time in 30 Years!

The Piano Man from Long Island is set to release his first new pop single in 30 years next Friday!

In 2007, Joel released “All My Life,” a jazzy number with whiffs of Frank Sinatra.

He has otherwise steered clear of new music — outside of classical releases — for the last three decades, even as he has often performed concerts and established a long-running residency at Madison Square Garden.

Joel stopped releasing pop music in 1993 after he released “River of Dreams.”

According to a news release, the new song, titled “Turn the Lights On,” includes the lyric “Did I wait too long … to turn the lights back on?”

And if this isn’t enough, Billy will perform a melody of his hits and the new song at The Grammy Awards on February 4th! Here’s hoping for a little “Uptown Girl.”