Billy Joel Will End His Decade Long Residency At Madison Square Garden!

The crowds have packed Madison Square Garden for nearly a decade, to forget about life for a while, but now the legendary Piano Man is ending his record-breaking residency in New York.

Billy announced that his last show will be in July 2024.

The first of Joel’s final ten performances will be on Oct. 20, 2023, and tickets for the show will go on sale on Ticketmaster on June 9.

The concerts are expected to sell out, just like the rest of Joel’s shows throughout his residency.

He began performing at the New York arena back in 2014, becoming the Garden’s first-ever music franchise. Over the years he has been joined by other big-name artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Miley Cyrus, John Mayer and more.

Joel accomplished a great deal during his residence at Madison Square Garden —breaking his record for “most consecutive performances by any artist” and the record for “most lifetime performances by any artist” after his 65th-lifetime show.

Throughout his history-making residency, Joel has sold 1.6 million tickets to fans from all 50 states and 120 countries, according to the press release.