The Happiest Songs Ever!

According to a professor’s research from StudyFinds, the happiest song is “Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys.

1966 hit single checks all the boxes according to a doc that has a Ph.D. in music psychology and studies music in relation to well-being extensively.

To create a happy song, the music doctor believes the combination of a major key, 7th chords, 137 BPM, strong beat, four beats in every bar, and a verse-chorus-verse-chorus structure is a sure-fire way to produce a happy beat. It should also have a short intro, repeated riffs, high volume, bright tone, and a mix of predictability and surprise.

It’s followed by “I Got You (I Feel Good)” by James Brown, then “House of Fun” by Madness.

P!nk’s “Get the Party Started” is also a people pleaser!

THE AVERAGE PERSON HAS 8 HAPPY SONGS ON THEIR PLAYLIST

The research also found 46 percent of adults say singing along to their favourite tracks is a great way to boost their mood. Of those who have specific tunes they turn to in order to cheer them up, on average, they have eight numbers on rotation which do the trick.

Nearly six in 10 say these songs have an upbeat feel to them, and the same percentage say they remind them of good memories which put a smile on their face. Meanwhile, 38 percent say most of their happy tracks were released throughout their teenage years.

The poll also finds that it takes an average of just 14 seconds for these songs to start working their magic. Pop, rock, and dance rank as the three happiest genres of music, while 71 percent feel music is one of the most powerful influences for changing or reinforcing their mood. Half believe the power of music is actually underestimated

Top 10 Happy Songs