THE TOP SOUNDS THAT TRIGGER HAPPY MEMORIES INCLUDE FAVOURITE SONGS, WAVES ON THE BEACH, AND A CRACKLING FIREPLACE

A new poll found it happens to us about twice a week on average.

And 1 in 10 people said every day. Here are the top 10 sounds that can trigger a happy memory.

1. An old song you love. Especially if you haven’t heard it in a long time.

2. Waves crashing on the beach.

3. Birds chirping.

4. A crackling fireplace.

5. Walking on fresh snow.



6. A waterfall.

7. A cat purring.

8. Trees blowing in the wind.

9. The sound of rain.

10. Leaves rustling, because it reminds us of fall.

A few more from the top 20 include church bells, bees, thunder, kids having fun, and the radio playing in the background made the list at #18.