THE TOP SOUNDS THAT TRIGGER HAPPY MEMORIES INCLUDE FAVOURITE SONGS, WAVES ON THE BEACH, AND A CRACKLING FIREPLACE

It’s amazing how certain sounds can trigger old memories

By Kool Mornings

A new poll found it happens to us about twice a week on average.  

 

And 1 in 10 people said every day.  Here are the top 10 sounds that can trigger a happy memory.

 

1.  An old song you love.  Especially if you haven’t heard it in a long time.

2.  Waves crashing on the beach.

3.  Birds chirping.

4.  A crackling fireplace.

5.  Walking on fresh snow.

6.  A waterfall.

7.  A cat purring.

8.  Trees blowing in the wind.

9.  The sound of rain.

10.  Leaves rustling, because it reminds us of fall.

 

 

A few more from the top 20 include church bells, bees, thunder, kids having fun, and the radio playing in the background made the list at #18.

