THE TOP SOUNDS THAT TRIGGER HAPPY MEMORIES INCLUDE FAVOURITE SONGS, WAVES ON THE BEACH, AND A CRACKLING FIREPLACE
It’s amazing how certain sounds can trigger old memories
A new poll found it happens to us about twice a week on average.
And 1 in 10 people said every day. Here are the top 10 sounds that can trigger a happy memory.
1. An old song you love. Especially if you haven’t heard it in a long time.
2. Waves crashing on the beach.
3. Birds chirping.
4. A crackling fireplace.
6. A waterfall.
7. A cat purring.
8. Trees blowing in the wind.
9. The sound of rain.
10. Leaves rustling, because it reminds us of fall.
A few more from the top 20 include church bells, bees, thunder, kids having fun, and the radio playing in the background made the list at #18.