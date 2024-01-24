Listen Live

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gets Rights To One Of The Most Famous Nicknames In Entertainment!

His own!

By Dirt/Divas

It is a name that has become almost synonymous with professional wrestling but its bearer, Dwayne Johnson, has never legally owned “The Rock.” 

That will change under a new agreement with the WWE under which Johnson will also join the board of TKO Group, the sports and entertainment company that houses WWE and UFC. 

Dwayne Johnson Gives Back To The Store He Stole From As a Teen

“The Rock” is a name derived from Johnson’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, who was the first Black champion in WWE history (alongside partner Tony Atlas), according to the WWE. 

Johnson, a movie and wrestling star, has a business portfolio that includes production company Seven Bucks Productions, tequila brand Teremana Tequila, energy drink company ZOA Energy, and Project Rock app.

