Easter Dessert Drive

Fresh Food Weekly would love your support, for our neighbours in need this Easter by donating a dessert to a low-income family through The Vegan Pantry!

  • April 15, 2022
  • Virtual

Located in downtown Barrie, The Vegan Pantry is a 100% dairy-free, egg-free, gluten-free and refined sugar-free, vegan bakery.

If you’d like to support, visit their bakery at 34 Ross St, or purchase online using their ‘Easter Donation Menu’.

You can also place an order over the phone at (705) 734-1211 or by email at info@theveganbakery.ca, or on social media.

Click HERE to support and place your order.

