Easter Gift Drive

Fresh Food Weekly is hosting a Children’s Easter Gift Drive for low-income families in Barrie!

  • April 15, 2022
  • Virtual

Collecting new or unopened Easter gifts for children between the ages of one and 10, of any kind, including Easter candy and baskets, egg decorating kits and Easter crafts!

Volunteers will deliver these Easter gifts to recipients who’ve signed up to receive them in advance on April 15th.

For more details and to donate click HERE.

