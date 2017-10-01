Easter Seals Celebrity Hockey Classic

This year all of the Easter Seals Celebrity Classics are working together to give kids a life with greater independence, dignity and freedom by providing wheel chairs, bath-lifts, commodes and more. With more and more families staying home, the need is greater than ever.

If you’re able to please…click here and register your vote for a local team trying to make a difference.

Our Local Teams are:

Hawerchuk Strong

Casey Hero’s

Bj Roth Century 21

Lain and Thurlow Sh**t Show

Bk Real Estate investing