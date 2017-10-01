Listen Live

Easter Seals Celebrity Hockey Classic

Thanks to 2020, this year’s Easter Seals Celebrity Hockey Classic has been postponed. But you can still get involved and make a difference

     

    This year all of the Easter Seals Celebrity Classics are working together to give kids a life with greater independence, dignity and freedom by providing wheel chairs, bath-lifts, commodes and more. With more and more families staying home, the need is greater than ever.

    If you’re able to please…click here and register your vote for a local team trying to make a difference.

    Our Local Teams are:

    Hawerchuk Strong

    Casey Hero’s

    Bj Roth Century 21

    Lain and Thurlow Sh**t Show

    Bk Real Estate investing

     

     

