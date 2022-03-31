Easter Seals Dancing with the Stars featuring Amy Aust

Easter Seals Dancing with the Stars is coming to Liberty North in Barrie and Grease is the word!

Come out to an evening of extraordinary dining and incredible entertainment where local business people and celebrities including Kool FM’s Amy Aust are paired with professional dancers to compete for top performer! Your votes and a panel of celebrity judges will help determine the winners!

Funds raised will support go to support kids with physical disabilities become more independent.

To learn more, to purchase tickets and to vote for and help support Amy click here.