Listen Live

‘Eating Sweets’ And Other Things We Do To Make Ourselves Instantly Happier

What do you do to make yourself instantly happier?

By Kool Mornings

A new study reported on SWNSDigital.com looked at the top things people do when they’re in a bad mood and want to feel better.

 

 

Here are the 10 short-term mood boosters people said work best . . .

 

1.  Eating something.  But not always something healthy.  Sweets are the #1 choice.

 

2.  Taking a hot bath.

 

3.  Distracting yourself by watching a  TV show or reading a book.

 

4.  Cooking something or baking.

5.  Deep breathing or meditation.

 

6.  Cleaning your place.

 

7.  Exercising.

 

8.  Just going outside and getting some fresh air.

 

9.  Talking it out with a friend.

 

10.  Hanging out with your pet.  A stiff drink just missed the top 10 at #11.

Related posts

Friday, Ontario Patios Will Open! Here Is What Else We Can Do With Phase 1

A New Survey Reveals The Most-Hated Houseguest Faux Pas Yo Avoid

National Best Friend Day- June 8th