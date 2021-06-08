‘Eating Sweets’ And Other Things We Do To Make Ourselves Instantly Happier

A new study reported on SWNSDigital.com looked at the top things people do when they’re in a bad mood and want to feel better.

Here are the 10 short-term mood boosters people said work best . . .

1. Eating something. But not always something healthy. Sweets are the #1 choice.

2. Taking a hot bath.

3. Distracting yourself by watching a TV show or reading a book.

4. Cooking something or baking.

5. Deep breathing or meditation.

6. Cleaning your place.

7. Exercising.

8. Just going outside and getting some fresh air.

9. Talking it out with a friend.

10. Hanging out with your pet. A stiff drink just missed the top 10 at #11.