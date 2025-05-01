Ed Sheeran & Jimmy Fallon Cover Pink Pony Club

Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon popped up in the latest “Subway Busking” bit for The Tonight Show, and this time, they went full emo mode—introducing themselves to an unsuspecting crowd as a moody underground duo called… wait for it… Frat Poison.

Wearing slouchy beanies, all-black outfits, oversized sunglasses, and enough fake facial piercings to make 2005 proud, the pair kicked things off with a surprise acoustic cover of Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club.” Fallon had the lyrics printed out, but the subway crowd? Didn’t need ‘em—they were belting along like it was the anthem of the year.

As the crowd caught on (and yes, filmed everything), Fallon ripped off his disguise—including a snap-on lip ring—and Sheeran revealed his unmistakable red hair. Surprise!

Then, Ed took things up a notch with a performance of his brand-new single “Azizam,” looping beats live and delivering those smooth worldbeat vibes while Fallon backed him up on tambourine and chaotic energy.

Later, Sheeran posted about the whole thing on Instagram, joking, “genuinely had a MySpace photo like this when I was 14.”