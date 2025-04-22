Ed Sheeran Named to TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2025

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has added yet another milestone to his already impressive career—he's been named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2025. The 34-year-old music icon is also one of five global cover stars for the special edition, appearing alongside an in-depth interview, heartfelt praise from producer Benny Blanco, and a touching tribute from actor Chris Hemsworth.

Hemsworth perfectly captures the global sentiment around Sheeran, writing, “His songs, his voice, his words – they belong to all of us.” He highlights Sheeran’s uncanny ability to connect with fans, whether through headphones or stadium speakers, calling his music “personal” and timeless.

Photograph by Adrienne Raquel for TIME

In the Time interview, Sheeran opened up about how fame and fatherhood have shifted his perspective. No longer laser-focused on chart-topping hits, he's found joy in playing smaller venues, raising his daughter, and simply creating music for the love of it. “Am I enjoying it?” he asks. “Rather than, ‘Is it commercially doing well?’”

Sheeran also addressed the weight of his two recent legal battles over plagiarism claims—most notably the 2023 case surrounding “Thinking Out Loud.” Cleared of copying Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On,” Sheeran admitted he had considered quitting music altogether had the verdict gone the other way. Thankfully, he walked free, saying, “Everyone's left me the f** alone – and the freedom really just lifted a weight.”*

Now, with a fresh mindset and a new album Play set to drop in June—recorded in Goa and infused with Indian musical influences—Sheeran seems more creatively inspired than ever.

Whether redefining success, opening up about depression, or simply staying true to his sound, Ed Sheeran continues to prove why he’s not just influential—he’s unforgettable.

Other celebrities on the list include Snoop Dog, Scarlett Johansson, President Donald Trump, and Elon Musk.