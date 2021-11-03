Ed Sheeran Will Perform On SNL As Scheduled This Weekend!

In an Instagram post, Ed writes, “Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine. Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there x.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

On October 24, Ed announced that he was in isolation ‘due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis,’ which forced him to either postpone or cancel upcoming appearances and performances.

This will be Ed’s third time as the musical guest on SNL. His first appearance was back in 2014 when he performed ‘Don’t and ‘Sing,’ and returned in 2017 to perform ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Castle.’

Meanwhile, the hosts and musical guests have been announced for November! Here’s who’s coming to studio 8H!