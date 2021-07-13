Eddie Murphy’s Son And Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Are Dating!

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, confirmed they are a couple in a selection of sweet images of themselves together which were shared on Instagram.

Eddie and Martin appeared in Boomerang together back in 1992! The funnyman also appeared in the Movie Life together in 1999!

Both kids are seemingly following in their dads’ famous footsteps. Avalon, a talent management agency, lists Eric as one of their clients working as both a writer and voice actor. He’s developing an animated series and “has his own comedic style,” according to the agency.

Jasmin, meanwhile, graduated cum laude from Duke University in 2018. Since then, she has been auditioning and appeared alongside her father in 2020’s Bad Boys for Life.