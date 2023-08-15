EIGHT REASONS YOU’RE WAKING UP TIRED

if you’re waking up tired a LOT, one of these things is probably to blame. Here are the eight most common reasons we wake up tired . . .

1. Fatigue. Maybe you underslept

or had a taxing weekend. Either way, you probably just need more sleep and a few days to recover. If you’re constantly fatigued, get your annual physical to make sure there’s not an underlying reason.



2. Sedentary lifestyle. If you just sit on the couch and never exercise, your body gets used to it. So doing anything physical is more exhausting. Try to get at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week.



3. Anxiety or depression. People don’t realize how draining it can be, and it can mess with your sleep too. See a doctor if you think you need help. Some meds that treat anxiety and depression can cause insomnia, so keep that in mind too.



4. Inconsistent sleep. You can’t really “catch up” on it, like sleeping 10 hours on Saturday to make up for five hours the night before. So try to consistently get your 7 to 9 hours.

5. Dehydration. Make sure you’re drinking enough water this time of year, especially if you’re out in the sun. Just being dehydrated can make you tired.



6. Poor sleep environment or routine. To get your best sleep, your bedroom should be dark and cool at night. Stop using your phone in bed, don’t drink caffeine less than six hours before bedtime, and avoid alcohol at least two hours before bed.



7. Sleep partner problems. A.k.a., the person snoring in your ear or kicking you in their sleep. Pets could also be ruining your sleep without you even knowing it.



8. Sleep disorders. People with sleep apnea can wake up 50 to 100 times throughout the night and never hit a really deep sleep. There are apps now that can help track your sleep patterns, so that might be a good place to start. Or your doctor might want to send you to a sleep lab to get the most accurate results.