Ella Langley holding a Toy Story Themed Concert!

The country star will wrap up her Dandelion Tour on Halloween, October 31, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and she's revealed the final show will have a Toy Story theme.

Because apparently regular Halloween costumes aren't enough when you're one of country music's biggest stars. Langley has spent much of 2026 on the road supporting her second album, Dandelion, which was released in April.

And don't expect her to disappear once the tour ends.

During a recent livestream, a fan asked Langley whether she'd be touring again in 2027.

Her answer made it clear that more touring is coming next year, and Canada is hoping she stops here!

It's been a huge year for Langley.

Her hit “Choosin’ Texas” helped take her career to another level, becoming one of the biggest country songs of the year.

She's also heading into the 60th Annual CMA Awards with nine nominations, more than any other artist.

Her nominations include some of the night's biggest categories, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Dandelion.

But first, she's got one more show to play.

And if Ella doesn't walk onstage October 31 yelling “There's a snake in my boot!”, it feels like a missed opportunity.