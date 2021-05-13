Ellen DeGeneres Will End Her Talk Show In 2022

“I need something new to challenge me”

Ellen has decided that after 19 seasons, she’s moving on. Ellen will speak more about her decision on today’s show when she has Oprah as her guest.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun, as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres tells The Hollywood Reporter, discussing the move publicly for the first time.