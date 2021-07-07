Listen Live

Elmo Adopts A Puppy On Sesame Street!

And this is all the cuteness we can handle!

By Dirt/Divas

Elmo has a new fur-ever friend named Tango!

 

Tango will be introduced officially in “Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy,” a 30-minute special debuting August 5 on HBO Max.

According to a Sesame Street press release, this was a character that took two years to develop!

 

Tango “will show preschoolers how to meet a new animal, gently play with and brush a pet, teach new tricks, give baths, and, most especially, show love and affection for their furry friends.”

 

Although this project started pre-pandemic, it’s timely as many families have welcomed a new pet into their homes during the pandemic.

