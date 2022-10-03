Elon Musk Has Revealed His Humanoid Robot Optimus!

The Terminator is real! Our worst nightmares after watching the original movie have come true!

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has presented the latest prototype of a humanoid robot being developed by his Tesla electric car company.

The CEO said the robot was work-in-progress but could be on sale to the public in a few years.

Company engineers say that the robots will have working jobs in Tesla’s car factories.

The robot can perform simple tasks like watering plants, carrying boxes and lifting metal bars.

Musk said the robots would be produced en masse, at a cost lower than $20,000 and be available in three to five years.