Elon Musk Just Changed The Name of Twitter to X

A Tweet will now be called an X, and followers will be called viewers.

It’s a rebrand that happened yesterday! So we are no longer tweeting, we’re X-ing; I guess?

Early Sunday, Musk posted a short video of a flickering “X.” Later in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, he replied “Yes” when he was asked whether the logo will change.

“Yeah we’re cutting the Twitter logo off the building with blow torches,” he told an unknown speaker.

The shift from bird imagery to that of a capital letter will be the latest big change since he bought Twitter for $44 billion last year.

Musk tweeted that the idea of changing the logo to “X” is “To embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique.”