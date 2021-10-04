Emily Ratajkowski Says Robin Thicke Grabbed Her Breasts During Blurred Lines Video Shoot

Emily Ratajkowski has accused Robin of fondling her breasts during the video shoot for Blurred lines.

In her new book, The Body, the model, and actress, Emily says when she did the topless scene for the Internet-only promo back in 2013, the singer grabbed her breasts, while singing “You know you want it” at her. She describes the moment in her book,

“Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke.”

The director confirmed the incident and stopped the shoot right after it happen. The director, Diane Martel says Robin was drunk at the time and would not have done that sober!

Robin and his co-writer, Pharrell Williams, have already been dragged through the courts on plagiarism charges, linked to Blurred Lines. The Marvin Gaye estate won a $5 million US lawsuit against the pair after proving the song was lifted from the late soul legend’s 1977 hit Got To Give It Up.