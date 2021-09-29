Eminem Opens A Detroit Restaurant And The Name Is Exactly What Is Should Be!

Today, Slim Shady will open up Mom’s Spaghetti — a new restaurant located in his native downtown Detroit serving up no-nonsense Italian food.

The name comes from Eminem’s Oscar and Grammy-Winning song “Lose Yourself” from 2002, written for the soundtrack to 8 Mile. “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy.” “There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

Slim has toyed with food in the past, back in 2017 he opened up a pop-up Mom’s Spaghetti at a popular music venue in Detroit while promoting one of his albums.

He also paid it forward last year when he sent containers of prepared spaghetti to frontline workers at Henry Ford and DMC hospitals, as they helped those in need amid the then-emerging coronavirus crisis.

According to People, the new restaurant will offer limited seating but will have a walk-up window for take-out orders.

The menu includes Mom’s Spaghetti ($9), Mom’s Spaghetti and meatballs ($12), The S’getti Sandwich ($11)- Basically, the spaghetti is smooshed between bread.

There’s also a store that sells merchandise and memorabilia called “Stans” – There’s a number you can call for more details…

313-888-8388